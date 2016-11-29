Bundy set to sizzle as heatwave warning is rolled out

COOLING DOWN: Christopher Muschler and Janika Feyl hit the water and enjoy the hot weather at Mon Repo Beach.

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week, with warnings that "severe to extreme heatwave conditions" will strike across Queensland and New South Wales this week.

Bundaberg is set for a sizzling 33 degree maximum for the week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued the warnings as scorching temperatures strike parts of southern Queensland and just south of the border from tomorrow.

That heatwave will intensify and expand on Thursday - the first day of summer - with severe heatwave conditions expected for much of southern Queensland and northern NSW.

A "low-intensity" heatwave will also spread through Central and western Queensland.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, an "extreme heatwave" will be in place for south-east Queensland and into NSW.

Coastal areas escape the worst of the heat, but parts of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland will still be stifling at 35 degrees.

Those inland are not so lucky.

HIGHER TEMPS: The Bundaberg region experienced above average temperatures over the weekend. Paul Donaldson

Ipswich is expected to hit a maximum of 38, Kingaroy 39 while Roma and Gatton are expected to smash into the 40s.

In northern NSW, Tweed seems to dodge the worst of it, with predicted maximums of 25 while Grafton hits 38 and Tamworth strikes 40.

QUEENSLAND

Bundaberg 33



Caloundra 35



Caboolture 36

Gatton 40

Gladstone 33

Gympie 38



Hervey Bay 31

Ipswich 38



Kingaroy 39

Mackay 33



Maleny 35

Maroochydore 34

Rockhampton 38

Roma 42

Toowoomba 37



Warwick 39

NSW