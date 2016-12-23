Bundy schoolgirls build a Solid Sistahood on love of art

NEVER STOP DREAMING: Ikiesha Summers with her painting. Photo: Eliza Goetze

THE dreamcatcher on the right is Ikiesha Summers' second attempt at painting.

She gave it a go once before, then "lost interest”.

But she picked up a paintbrush again this year as part of the Solid Sistas program, and when you ask how she feels about it?

"Amazing,” she said.

"I'm glad I did it.”

SISTAHOOD: Tamika Vo, Carley-Maree Long, Ikeisha Summers and Tay-Lah Vo at the Solid Sistas exhibition launch. Eliza Goetze

She is one of a group of young Indigenous women who have their works hanging proudly in the foyer of the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre - the result of a project created by Bridges Health and Community Care indigenous liason officer Carley-Maree Long.

Ms Long developed Solid Sistas in May this year to help girls with depression, anxiety, anger management and poor school attendance get back on track.

"I'm really proud of them and what they've come up with,” she said.

AFRICAN INSPIRATION: Tay-Lah Vo with her work at the Solid Sistas exhibition launch. Eliza Goetze

"We do a lot of art, meditation and music; they create what they want.

"When we're all sitting down doing our art, it opens us all up.”

"We've had some great results.”

Ikeisha and her friends Tay-Lah and Tamika Vo have built up a sisterhood, bonding over art and their different music tastes, from hip hop to "chillout”.

GO SLOW: Tamika Vo with her work at the Solid Sistas exhibition launch. Eliza Goetze

Tay-Lah's image of a giraffe drew on her fascination with Africa and a desire to help a country less fortunate than Australia, while Tamika's painting of a turtle was inspired by seeing them lay eggs and hatch - and the quote: "It does not matter how slow you go, as long as you do not stop.”

The message in Ikeisha's dreamcatcher is "Never stop dreaming.”

The program will expand next year to North Bundaberg, Bundaberg Central and Kepnock State High Schools.

SISTERHOOD: Auntie Alice Long with Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson at the Solid Sistas exhibition launch. Eliza Goetze

Working at Bridges, Ms Long sees the problems faced by young Indigenous kids first hand, and said the program aims to help the girls bring their newfound skills - artistic and emotional - home with them.

"A lot of issues stem from home, so I like to work from the ground up with them and support the families as a whole,” she said.

"It's a big job, but I love it.”

The Solid Sistas exhibition is on now at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Bourbong St, Bundaberg.