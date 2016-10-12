26°
Bundy rock chick meets world-famous guitarists

Emma Reid
| 12th Oct 2016 3:02 PM
STAR STRUCK: Bundaberg;s Danielle Farthing got up close and personal with Australian guitarist Orianthi and American rock legend Richie Sambora. Photo Contributed
DANIELLE Farthing thought she was Livin' on a Prayer when she landed a backstage meet and greet with two rock stars.

Danielle had the honour of meeting legendary guitarists Richie Sambora and Orianthi after entering a film clip in the Allans Billy Hyde Music Store competition.

Her love for music came at an early age and it's something which helped her win the competition which also gave her a signed Gibson Les Paul Goldtop guitar.

The electric violinist said she was nervous meeting two of her idols and never thought she would be rocking out back stage with the lead guitarist of Bon Jovi and the Australian who was Michael Jackson's guitarist when he died.

Her mother, Karen McNish, said the rockers were just like everyone else and were "genuine and lovely”.

"When they realised Danielle was the winner of the competition they came over and gave her a big hug,” Ms McNish said.

The 12-year-old describes herself as a "modest rock chick” but dad Matt Farthing said music was her passion.

"She was 4 when she sat on Santa's lap and asked for a violin,” he said.

"I don't know how many other children ask for violins at that age.”

To win the competition Danielle and her father filmed a music clip of their rendition of Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses.

It was posted on the Allans Billy Hyde Music Store Facebook page and it was up to the public to decide.

"The most likes for the video won the comp,” Mr Fathering said.

"We had an overwhelming response.”

Asked if she would be entering any more competitions to meet music stars, Danielle replied: "Well, I love Guns N' Roses who are coming next year”.

Bundaberg News Mail

