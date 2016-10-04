Bundy pub puts 12 new burgers on the menu

BUNDABERG'S Grand Hotel has come into its own with visitors raving about the menu under the direction of general manager Rodney Wheat and head chef Mitch Avery.

Rodney said for him it was all about quality service and a menu that was so tasty diners couldn't help but come back for more and feedback from customers showed that the team was definitely hitting the mark.

"Mitch and I work closely on the menu to ensure that there is really some great variety but especially that there are a variety of unique and tasty flavours,” he said.

"We have had a hugely positive response to our burgers in particular considering we have 12 in total on the menu at the moment and some of the most popular are the Texas Walker burger and the chicken parminator burger.

"I have seven years experience in hospitality management developed around the Bundaberg region and I am proud that the owners have the confidence to know that I can deliver with the support of our qualified and dedicated staff.”

Grand Hotel Bundaberg Mike Knott BUN290916GRAND11

The Grand Hotel provides a very relaxed dining atmosphere that suits a variety of age groups and both couples and families.

Being separate from the main bar, families can enjoy their meals in comfort and know that they are getting only the best service because for Rodney it is nothing less than 110% when it comes to providing for the hotel's customers.

It is the simple things that have the customers coming back time and again at the Grand Hotel and this shows in the fact that the number of meals served has at least tripled since the end of February last year.

The menu ranges from daily $12 specials through to more a la carte options for dining at night time and can be viewed on the stand-out menu boards.

There are also special nights to watch out for such as Monday burger night, Wednesday which is ribs, Thursday which is $11 rump night and Friday is R&B night with ribs and burgers and the chance to enjoy R&B music in the Fluffy Skulls Bar.

"Mitch and I are really on the same wave length in regards to the food and it shows in the attention to detail and quality of the food.

"We appreciate any feedback from our customers and their response to things such as Mitch's own secret sauce on the ribs and the tenderness of our rumps is something that makes us extremely proud.

"Much of our feedback is that it is good, wholesome food and that you can really taste that it is fresh.

Grand Hotel Bundaberg Mike Knott BUN290916GRAND6

"We are lucky to have some great local suppliers such as the Chop Shop butcher in North Bundaberg which is a great butcher who is always on the ball for us with quality.

"We also have a great range of live entertainment in the front bar and it is great to showcase some of the local talent that our region has.”

Rodney is most excited about renovation work that will soon begin on the Grand Hotel, bringing it into its glory and providing a modern feel to the decor.

It will also include other welcome additions such as a children's room.

It is time to see why the Grand Hotel was named in Bundaberg's top three best burger competition for yourself.