Bundy police still on the hunt for stolen poison

HELP: Police are desperate to find the stolen Den Co Fume before someone is poisoned or, worse, killed.

BUNDABERG police are still looking for 50 cartridges of a potentially deadly chemical stolen during the weekend.

A spokeswoman thanked members of the public who had provided information.

She said officers were continuing their investigations.

Yesterday emergency services revealed that five boxes each containing ten cartridges of Den Co Fume were stolen from a shed at property on Rosedale Rd in Meadowvale.

Den Co Fume is used to exterminate foxes in their dens.

It works by producing carbon monoxide and starving its targets of oxygen.

Used incorrectly or in confined spaces, even small quantities of the toxin can lead to poisoning in humans and even death.

Police are urging anyone who finds a cartridge to immediately phone 000.

Anyone with information about the theft can phone Bundaberg police on 4153 9111.

VIEW CHEMICAL INFORMATION SHEET HERE