Bundy police officer accidentally discharges gun

ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE: A Police Officers weapon went off during a safety check prior to the Remembrance Day service in Bundaberg.

A BUNDABERG police officer has accidentally discharged his gun into the ground while colleagues gathered for the Police Remembrance Day March.

The Road Policing Unit office was standing beside his motorcycle and conducting a gun safety check when the the weapon fired one bullet into the bitumen.

The incident happened in the car park of the Uniting Church on Barolin St just before 10am.

No one was injured but the bullet left a small hole in ground.

The matter will be the subject of an internal investigation.