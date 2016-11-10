Bundy personal trainer in national contest

FIGHTING FIT: Ethan Hyde is in the top 5 for personal trainers in a new Men's Health magazine promotion.

BUNDABERG personal trainer Ethan Hyde is on the verge of taking out a national contest for the country's top PT.

Mr Hyde, who runs Fully Loaded Fitness, said he was both excited and hopeful after making the top five short list in the Men's Health Magazine Next Top Trainer quest.

"They're running a competition to find the next top trainer,” he said.

"It's all very exciting and I'll find out in about a month.”

Mr Hyde entered the contest by submitting a short video showcasing his training technique and after being chosen as a finalist was flown to Sydney for a professional photo shoot.

Ethan Hyde's Men's Health video: Bundaberg PT Ethan Hyde is in the running to be named the country's top personal trainer.

"I submited a 60-second video,” he said.

"In that video I filmed at Improvements I pretty much spoke for 20 seconds.

"I went through a quick workout.”

With four weeks left for the public to vote, Mr Hyde said he was still hoping to gain more traction.

After two years in the business, Mr Hyde said he was happy to have found his niche in helping others reach their fitness goals.

"I guess it's just the passion for fitness and health in people,” the 25-year-old said.

TOP TRAINER: Ethan Hyde is a finalist for Mens Health magazine to become Personal Trainer of the Year. Paul Donaldson BUN101116TRAIN1

"I've done a lot of things in my time and this is one way I can help people.”

Mr Hyde said he mostly carried out his training in a mobile format where he could go to people's homes or meet them in parks.

"My business isn't easy but when you really enjoy what you do it's not painful,” he said.

The local said he hoped the Men's Health Next Top Trainer competition would grow his reputation in what can be a competitive industry.

"In the long-term it'll probably pay off,” he said.

"I hope to build my brand to go bigger than local as well.”

Mr Hyde called on locals to jump online and vote while they have the chance.

"If they could head to my website and vote from there that would be great,” he said.

"This is pretty amazing.”