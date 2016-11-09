Bundy paramedic to present research to world

CANADA BOUND: QAS paramedic Cameron Anderson is heading to Canada to present his research paper.

FROM the comfort of his home office in Bundaberg, studying a PhD through a university in Perth he's never set foot in, a Wide Bay paramedic is aiming to change the way the world responds to infectious disease outbreaks.

QAS clinical support officer Cameron Anderson has received a $5000 Patron's Overseas Short Study Grant to attend the 20th World Congress for Disaster and Emergency Medicine in Toronto, Canada in April.

He intends to present the findings from his research project: Detecting emerging bioevents: an assessment of syndromic surveillance systems in Australian ambulance services.

"My research explores how ambulance services can use the date we collect in our every day operation to detect outbreaks of infectious disease at a really early stage,” Mr Anderson said.

"Between Triple 0 calls and the information that paramedics gather during every case they go to every day, there's quite a lot of really significant health data there.

"And it turns out it may not be used to its full potential in determining a new outbreak of things like influenza or Zika virus or even big ones like Ebola.

"I hope to research ways in which we can use the data we collect to recognise those a bit quicker.”

Mr Anderson said the beauty of modern technology meant he'd been able to access data from ambulance services across Australia while studying through Perth's Edith Cowan University.

"Para-medicine is really a fairly new profession. As para-medicine develops during major outbreaks there's a possibility we'll be able to treat patients and leave them at home and if you're relying on data from hospitals it'll miss the extensive data...even though patients are getting treated,” he said.

"It's called epidemic intelligence.”

Recognising the potential in the research, the KJ McPherson Education and Research Foundation announced Mr Anderson as a recipient of its grant at a presentation in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The foundation is named after Kenneth James (Jim) McPherson, a Queensland Ambulance officer who lost his life in an aerial ambulance crash in Bundaberg in 1987.