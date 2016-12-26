Bundy mum's mission to find a job after tragedy

SAD LOSS: Little baby Evelyn passed away after she was the only one in Australia with the 4q deletion syndrome.

A BUNDABERG woman is on a mission to support her family on her own two feet.

Chloe Senn is the mother of baby Evelyn, tragically passed away on September 25.

After devastation rocked the Senn family, when they lost 13-month-old Evelyn to the rare 4q deletion syndrome, along with lung and heart disease - the syndrome is so rare she' s believed to be the only one in the country with it.

Since then, Chloe is looking to get out of the house and into the working world.

"We have been really struggling since the death of our child," Chloe said.

"I'm struggling at home and I need to get out of the house.

EVELYN: Little baby Evelyn passed away after she was the only one in Australia with the 4q deletion syndrome. Photo Contributed Contributed

"I think that working is the perfect opportunity for me to do that, because having a child with high care needs I never thought I'd get the opportunity to work."

"I've never worked before, but I really want is to get out there to give it a go and be able to support my family by working hard - in other words I'd like to get off of CentreLink.

Despite never having a job before, Chloe is no stranger to hard work and long hours as her duties as a mother to three girls has been her life.

"I'm willing to work, I'll do anything," she said.

"I'm trustworthy, reliable and I'll always give my best."

While she is willing to try anything, her dream job is working with children and adults with disabilities, just like her little girl.

"I would love to help and care for people with disabilities like my daughter, because with her high care needs, I had to learn very quickly how to help her," she said.

"But my learning disabilities are keeping me from that dream right now.

"I struggle to read or write and when I tried to go to university a few years ago, I was sent back because they didn't have the support I would need to do the coarse.

"So my dream isn't happening right now."

Within a day of asking for help to find employment, Chloe has been met with numerous members of the community giving her employment and study options to gain both a job and qualifications.

"I've recently tried to apply for night time work at Big W, Kmart and Target but I just didn't know how to apply over the internet, that's why I put the post on the forum," she said.

"A lady has said she will help me write a resume when I get back from holidays.

"I want to start work as soon as possible, the goal is to have a job for the new year.

If you've got a position for Chloe available, giver her a call on 0421725451.