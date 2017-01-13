Bundy mum left devastated after thieves trash her car

SHOCKING NEWS: Zeta Green was left devastated after her Toyota Camry was stolen and damaged beyond repair.

A SINGLE mother has been left shattered after her family car was stolen and destroyed leaving her with a $750 bill and a hole in her heart.

Late Wednesday night Caisey Grant was about to go to bed when his brother Cain burst into his room.

"Cain came home from a friend's house and said 'if mum's in bed and you're here, where's the car?'” Mr Grant said.

Mr Grant said his foster mum Zeta Green rang police immediately as he and Cain began a frantic search across their Svensson Heights neighbourhood for the 1998 gold Toyota Camry.

"We knew the car was running on empty and couldn't have gotten far,” he said.

"At 3.30am I posted about it on 24 social media pages.

"A lady commented on one of the posts that there were some kids trying to get into cars in Kepnock.”

Mr Grant then went to a service station at Kepnock, where the attendant told him a gold car matching his foster mum's had done a fuel runner earlier.

On Thursday afternoon the family received a call from police advising them that the car had been found in bushland off Silky Oak Rd.

The family was able to salvage some personal belongings but the car was a write-off.

"They have reversed it into something and damaged the back,” Mr Grant said.

"The handbrake has been bent towards the driver's side.”

The single mother of two has owned the car for 15 years so it had sentimental value.

"She doesn't have much in her life and what she does have she looks after so there were a lot of tears,” Mr Grant said.

Like many working families, Ms Green's car is a vital asset used to travel to work and take her youngest son to school.

On top of losing the car, Ms Green has to contend with a $750 excess fee from her insurance company.

"Unfortunately with Christmas just gone and with Josef's birthday coming up finance is quite tight,” Mr Grant said.

"The insurance company is trying to work something out but there is still a $750 bill to pay.

"Under the insurance she is entitled to a hire car but the hire company doesn't have one at the moment.”

Mr Grant had a clear message for the offenders.

"In time you will learn how hard it is to earn something and that not everything is free,” he said.

"Think about your actions because you've affected our family for the long term.”