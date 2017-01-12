Bundy to meet muso from Summer Bay

HOME and Away fans are about to see a whole new side to one of the show's popular actors as he sets his sights on Bundaberg to perform.



Alec Snow, who plays Matt on the hit TV show, will be travelling to the region with his band Interim on January 29.



The group is the headline act for the Rock and Splash show at Norville Pool.



Interim, made up of Alec, James, Lachy, Jock and Matt, became fast friends in high school, and it's that core ethos of brothers living and working together that has seen the band collectively live and play in three different Australian cities over the past eight years.

Alec Snow has made a name for himself on classic Australian TV soap Home & Away. Contirbuted





During this time, the best mates have been working hard on distilling a sound that is uniquely their own.



This fusion of grunge, classic rock and a heaped helping of heavy blues attitude is an antidote for hard rock fans needing something fresh and new to listen to.



Recent winners and feature artists of Moshcam's New Noise 2016 program, the band spent the year settling into Sydney's inner west, writing their debut album and road-testing demos at their favourite dive bar Frankie's.



After two self-produced and independently released EPs, 2017 sees the band releasing their debut album through indie distributor MGM.



The band will kick off their tour in Bundaberg in two week's time to perform, with organiser of the Rock and Splash show Trevor Sands stating the show would be a sell out with Home and Away fans.



"They will get a chance to meet (Snow) and he is really looking forward to playing here with his band," he said.



"The support band will be The Iron Eye voted, one of Triple J's best Brisbane rock bands the year."



The family event is organised by Community Lifestyle Support and will feature four hours of live entertainment and fun in the pool.



Gates open at 5pm and tickets can be purchased from Norville Pool and Bundaberg Broadcasters.



For information, phone Trevor on 4155 6121.

