Bundy mayor says Ed Sheeran is welcome any time

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has rolled out the welcome mat to world famous singer Ed Sheeran.

The UK star recently said that while travelling through Australia, Fraser Island was his favourite spot.

According to the Herald Sun, during a recent interview in Melbourne, Sheeran said he spent time on the island during a six month holiday in Australia with his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

"We rented a car and drove up the East Coast of Australia,” Sheeran told News Corp.

"We went to Fraser Island, that was probably my favourite part.

"We were staying with this dude who lived on his own and he took us fishing every day, then we cooked the fish we caught.”

Cr Dempsey said it was great news for our region.

"It's great to hear that Ed Sheeran shares our love and admiration for the beautiful Wide Bay Burnett region,” he said.

"I hope to see him in the area again soon.

"He's always welcome here in the wonderful Bundaberg region, the jewel in Queensland's eco-tourism crown.”

Cr Dempsey said he was partial to a little Ed Sheeran himself, and would love to see the muso pop by Bundy.

"Ed is an inspiration,” he said.

"I love his music. Thinking Out Loud is one of my favourite songs.”

Cr Dempsey said it was no surprise our region was gaining favour far and wide.

"Ed's positive comments about our wonderful part of the world further reinforces the positive momentum that we're experiencing at this time,” he said.

"Tourism is tracking well. And this is a timely reminder that we can all be tourism ambassadors.”

The mayor said even if people weren't world famous pop stars, they could still encourage the world to come and see our region.

"Together, we can sell this region by actively spruiking the Bundaberg region as a great place to live, work, play and invest,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Social media is one great way of doing that.

"Post pictures of the area on Instagram as much as you can and include the hashtag #visitbundaberg - let's tell the world how great the region is.”

Could Ed Sheeran be destined for Bundy? He is expected to tour Australia again in 2018, so let's hope he stops by.