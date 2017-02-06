Bundy man finds a treasure while mowing his lawn

RING A BELL? This medallion was found in the backyard of a Bundaberg man while he was mowing the lawn.

WHEN Bundaberg man Mick Brown saw something glistening on his lawn he thought it was just a bit of foil.

But when he bent over to pick it up and throw it in the bin he realised it was something special.

Mr Brown had just finished mowing his Mikkelsen St front yard when he saw the sun reflecting off the object.

On closer inspection he saw it was a solid-silver medallion, nearly 100 years old, half buried in the soil.

After cleaning it, the front of the medallion read C.W.C. and D. League.

On the back it had the name J.S.Cope with the date 1920 and the word Draughts.

Mr Brown was blown away by the find and said he wanted to find out more about medallion and the family it belonged to.

"I want to give it back," Mr Brown said.

"It must be a family heirloom."

The Avenell Heights homeowner said he wasn't sure how long the medallion had been in his yard but the property used to be a cane farm.

"I don't know why it just popped up.

"I just want to do the right thing and find the owner," he said.

If anyone has any knowledge about the medallion they can call Mr Brown on 0431076771.