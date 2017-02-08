EXCLUSIVE: Bundaberg man extradited on rape, incest charges

ON REMAND: The offences the man is charged with are alleged to have happened in 2003 and 2008 about 180km north of Melbourne.

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been extradited from Bundaberg to face a string of child sex offences in Victoria.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, failed to appear in Shepparton Magistrates Court late last year on 16 charges, including rape, incest, sexual penetration of a child under 16 and indecent acts with a child under the age of 16.

The charges relate to two complainants, with the offences alleged to have happened in 2003 and 2008 in Mooroopna, about 180km north of Melbourne.

Bundaberg police picked up the man on two Victorian warrants earlier this week before detectives arrived from Victoria and applied to have the man extradited to Victoria.

Appearing in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday, the man's defence lawyer Gavin James applied for bail, asking that his client be released and allowed to make his own way to Shepparton.

But Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt objected the bail application on the grounds that the accused had been living in another state, was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court and the seriousness of the offences.

The court heard the Bundaberg man, who declined to be interviewed by Bundaberg police in relation to the allegations in 2013, was charged in February 2015.

Since then he served a jail sentence for sexual assault and was released from custody in July.

Living in a Bundaberg caravan park and men's hostel, Mr James said his client was not hiding and had advised the Shepparton Magistrates Court that he didn't have the funds to travel to Victoria for the November 16 committal hearing.

"He hasn't been trying to run to Western Australia or hide under a different naem," he said.

"Bundaberg is not a hard place to find someone."

However Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the information before her was that the accused told his instructing Victorian legal representative he had "no intention" of returning.

"I need to accept your instructions about that before I can grant your client bail, " Ms Merrin said to Mr James.

"I'm finding it difficult to accept," Ms Merrin said and in the end she didn't, rejecting the bail application.

The man was remanded into the custody of Victorian police to appear in the Shepparton Magistrates Court on Friday.