Bundy man dies two weeks after boat crash

A BUNDABERG man who was in a horrific boat collision has died from his injuries in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.



Stephen Barrett, 54, and his daughter Hayley Conway, 30, were competing at the Maraboon Powerboat and Ski Club's Brian Rix Memorial Ski Race Weekend on Saturday, September 10, when the collision happened.



Police and Maritime Safety Queensland investigated the crash at the water skiing event at Fairbairn Dam, south-west of Emerald.



A police media spokesman said the crash happened when a boat hit a wave and spun suddenly into the path of Mr Barrett and Mrs Conway's boat.



"It was choppy conditions and a ski boat hit some waves causing it to spin and make a hard left turn at 90 degrees," the spokesperson said.



"This vessel has then struck another vessel, striking both its passenger and the driver in the head."



The occupants of the first boat were thrown into the water but escaped serious injury.



Mr Barrett and Mrs Conway were airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.



Mr Barrett was in a critical condition with head injuries and died on Saturday morning.



Mrs Conway, who had suffered cracked ribs and spinal fractures, was released from hospital on September 19.

