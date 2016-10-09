30°
Bundy lights the night to support the fight

Emma Reid
| 9th Oct 2016 10:57 AM
LIGHTING UP: Emma, Ella and Adam Flor at the Leukaemia Foundation's Light The Night event at Nielson Park.
LIGHTING UP: Emma, Ella and Adam Flor at the Leukaemia Foundation's Light The Night event at Nielson Park. Mike Knott BUN071016LIGHT1

SURVIVORS and loved ones of people affected by blood cancer joined thousands of Australians to stand together for the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night on Friday.

Bundaberg's Flor family was just one of the many who united to help show support at Nielson Park.

It was a little bit special as five-year-old Ella Flor who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia two years ago will complete part of her chemotherapy this month before moving to an oral treatment. .

Mum Emma said it was a lovely turn-out on Friday and the number of people didn't matter.

"It really didn't matter if there was 10 people or 100 that turned up,” she said.

"What's important is we are all there to show support and to each other no matter the battle.”

Mrs Flor spoke on the evening, sharing their journey of the past two years.

"It was nice to be there and show people you can beat this,” she said.

"We really can't thank the Leukaemia Foundation enough - they supported us every step of the way.”

Ella will finish her oral treatment in December and be ready to start Prep next year, treatment and cancer free.

Last year 30,000 people attended walks around the country, each person shining a lantern: gold to remember a loved one, white for their own blood cancer journey and blue to support others.

The ninth annual Light the Night aimed to raise $2m to support affected families and fund research into treatment and cures.

One Australian dies from blood cancer every two hours.

Foundation CEO Bill Petch said that was more lives than breast cancer and melanoma.

"It's a disease that can develop in anyone, of any age, at any time. More than 60,000 Australians are living with blood cancers including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma and, every day, another 35 people are diagnosed.”

