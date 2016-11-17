Bundy has most NBN complaints in Australia

DISCONNECT: The NBN in Bundaberg attracted more complaints because it was rolled out early, according to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

ATTEMPTING to connect to the new National Broadband Network is causing headaches for residents with Bundaberg internet users making more complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman than users in any other town.

In the 2015-16 financial year, 13,406 complaints were made about the NBN to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman nationwide, almost double the 6715 complaints the year before.

Bundaberg NBN users made 225 of those complaints in the past year, but the ombudsman says the figures are not surprising given the NBN was constantly being rolled out to more people.

Of the complaints, almost 7500 related to NBN faults and 8000 complained about connections, with their NBN connection either delayed or the supplier missed an appointment.

A spokesman for the NBN said "one fault or one complaint is one too many”.

"We will continue to enhance our construction and activation processes and work with our Retail Service Providers improve service levels and satisfaction.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said due to early switch-on city for NBN's new fibre-to-the-node technology, Bundaberg did see an increase in complaints about the NBN earlier this year.

"Transitioning to a new technology can be difficult. My office has assisted a number of constituents who have needed help with their NBN connection and NBN provides me with regular updates on the rollout, including any problems they have addressed,” he said.

"There are now close to 10,000 fixed line services connected in Bundaberg and more than 21,000 premises have NBN access.”

But Labor's spokesperson for regional communications, Stephen Jones, said the report confirmed that despite glossy public relations from the government, all was not well with the roll out of the "second rate” copper-based National Broadband Network in regional australia.

"If you have a look at the top ten postcodes for NBN complaints, they are nearly all in regional Australia,” he said.

Queensland Labor senator Anthony Chisholm highlighted the fact Bundy had the highest number of complaints anywhere in Australia.

"This is a direct result of Malcolm Turnbull's second rate NBN and his disdain for regional Queensland. Local member Keith Pitt needs to stand up to Malcolm Turnbull and start delivering for Bundaberg,” he said.

TOP 10 TOWNS FOR NBN COMPLAINTS