32°
News

Bundy folks asked to dig deep to help Diggers

Carolyn Booth
| 9th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
STARTING SOON: Bundy residents are being asked to help deliver the Veterans Support Centre.
STARTING SOON: Bundy residents are being asked to help deliver the Veterans Support Centre. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WORK has begun to build the best Veterans Support Centre in regional Australia right here, and now you can help our Diggers.

Last year the RSL Sub Branch revealed it bought the former Chinese restaurant site at 69-71 Takalvan St.

But transforming the centre will come at a cost and an appeal has been set up to cover some of that cost, with work expected to start next month to refit and refurbish the buildings,

The centre will offer welfare, support and well-being programs to help veterans, their families and reduce social isolation. It will also have an emergency accommodation unit.

The comprehensive services would make it the best vet support centre in regional Australia, to Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi.

While the RSL Sub Branch does not profess to have no funds of its own - a significant amount was used to buy the property and has been allocated to the project - Mr Tramacchi said contrary to what some believed they did not receive gambling or alcohol proceeds from the Bundaberg Services Club.

"The RSL building at Quay St does belong to the Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch, which most people recognise,” he said.

"The Bundaberg Services Club ... has a 10-year lease until 2024 of those premises. The RSL Sub Branch retains offices, meeting room and library with exclusive occupation rights during various commemoration days and our income is substantial but fair under the circumstances.

"However for some years now the only income derived from those premises is rent and the myth and rumours that Bundaberg RSL shares in the proceeds of gambling and liquor sales is completely false.”

Any financial or in-kind support would be used to refurbish the emergency accommodation living area, kitchen areas and welfare area of the centre, he said.

The centre needs single beds, air-conditioners, TV, linen, cooking equipment, painting, a commemorative garden, phone and internet services installed, new windows and security screens and new doors to allow disabled access.

"The text and details contained in our GoFundMe appeal is not only limited to funding dollars, but includes any any help what-so-ever (in kind) from the business community, tradies and the wider general community,” Mr Tramacchi.

The Bundaberg region has a long and proud history of service. More than 25% of the population in 1914 went to war. Of those more than 3000 young men and women, 700 never returned.

Mr Tramacchi said today's population would contain a significant number of descendants and support for the project would help see it delivered sooner than the expected three or four years.

To help out, visit http://bit.ly/2lmCRah.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  diggers returned servicemen rsl sub branch welfare

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Five ways the severe heat is affecting Bundaberg

Five ways the severe heat is affecting Bundaberg

AS THE region prepares for a sizzling weekend where temperatures are set to get as high as 34 in Bundaberg, our environment and industry is suffering.

Bundy folks asked to dig deep to help Diggers

STARTING SOON: Bundy residents are being asked to help deliver the Veterans Support Centre.

Support centre for vets comes with a cost

PHOTOS: Merc no longer thirsty after being towed from river

A Mercedes is pulled from the Burnett River at Sandy Hook.

How car got into river is still a mystery

TRAGEDY: Heat kills much-loved pet in Bundy

HOT DOGS: The RSPCA is pleading with owners to keep their pets cool after the heat claimed the life of a Bundaberg dog.

RSPCA pleads with owners as mercury rises

Local Partners

Vegetation fire burning south of Monto

Multiple fire crews are attending avegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.

It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

DAY TO REMEMBER: Timmothy Mulvena is about to turn 16, he has cerebral palsy and his sister will surprise him with a convoy of trucks.

Community rolls in for lad with cerebral palsy

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, February 9

BOOK IT IN: Local author Kris Sheather will read her new book, Bedtime Bilby, at the library today.

Five things you need to know today

Ready, set, go: Parkrun off and running this weekend

ON THE RUN: Riley Murrell taking part in a Parkrun event at Tannum Sands.

Worldwide movement coming to Bundy this weekend

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, February 8

CHICK FLICK: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker.

Five things you need to know

Prince Charles goddaughter dies, aged 45 after tumour

FORMER IT girl, and Prince Charles’ goddaughter, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died aged 45.

Claudia Karvan plays a 'superhero' in Newton's Law

Claudia Karvan stars in the TV series Newton's Law.

Beloved actress relishes her ‘upstairs, downstairs’ legal eagle role

What's on the big screen this week

Dakota Johnson in a scene from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

FIFTY Shades franchise is back just in time for Valentine's Day.

Aversions Crown announce co-headline tour

Aversions Crown have announced an Australian tour. Photo Contributed

Find out who Aversions Crown in touring with

Marriages implode, couples swap on Married at First Sight

Cheryl’s marriage to Jonathan implodes and she storms out on MAFS.

RESENTMENT boils over at a boozy dinner, with two brides walking out

MKR's Bek spills on Kyle romance

Bek and Kyle are just good friends after their kiss on My Kitchen Rules was seen by more than 1.4 million households.

Bek Outred spills all on that passionate kiss with Kyle McLean.

The Spice Girls' great escape

The Spice Girls at the Closing Ceremony of the London Olympics.

HOW the group escaped their manager and paved their own path to fame

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $278,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

OWNERS DEMAND OFFERS NOW!

177 Bargara Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land andbull; Development Potential - Subject to council approval. andbull; 1 Acre (4047m2) ... $450,000

andbull; Development Potential - Subject to council approval. andbull; 1 Acre (4047m2) allotment in prime, central location. andbull; Access to town water and...

IMMACULATE PRESENTATION, SHED and ROOM FOR THE CARAVAN

21 Santina Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Located just a hop skip and jump from St Lukes school is this immaculate brick home with great street appeal, immaculate presentation, easy access to the 6m x 6m...

15 ACRES WITH A BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOOM HOME

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $529,000

Less than 2 years old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and catch the cool breezes, and under 20 minutes drive...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE !

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Professionaltioned within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centers and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 $187,500

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!