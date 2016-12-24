Bundy family has three reasons to celebrate

WHEN Rose Gills was born on December 25 last year, mum Tamea said her baby girl was a little Christmas miracle.

The Bundaberg woman was told she shouldn't have any more children after major complications arose during the birth of both Rose and her eldest, Ella.

"Rose's birth was traumatic,” she said.

"I lost four and a half litres of blood. My placenta wouldn't detach, it was like velcro.

"I was in hospital for three days.”

Almost a year on and Tamea said things were going well and Rose was continuing to grow into a cheeky, vocal and bubbly almost one-year-old.

"She is loud, squeals all day, every day and absolutely loves her food,” Tamea said.

With Christmas just one day away, Tamea said she still had lots of planning ahead of her with the double celebration looming.

XMAS BABY: Little Rose Gill weighed 4270g when she was born on Christmas Day to proud mum Tamea Gill. Rose has a big sister in Ella who is still amazed by how wriggly Rose is. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN261215BUB1

But her bubbly toddler isn't the only one in the family who gets two times the fun.

"It's actually pretty funny because my Dad was born on Christmas too,” Tamea said.

"So it is really a triple celebration.

"We are going to do the morning of just birthdays and then Christmas at lunch and into the afternoon.

"Christmas for us will always be so full-on with so many things jam packed into the one day.”