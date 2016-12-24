28°
News

Bundy family has three reasons to celebrate

Ashley Clark
| 24th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS BABY: Ella and Rose Gills with mum Tamea.
CHRISTMAS BABY: Ella and Rose Gills with mum Tamea.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Rose Gills was born on December 25 last year, mum Tamea said her baby girl was a little Christmas miracle.

The Bundaberg woman was told she shouldn't have any more children after major complications arose during the birth of both Rose and her eldest, Ella.

"Rose's birth was traumatic,” she said.

"I lost four and a half litres of blood. My placenta wouldn't detach, it was like velcro.

"I was in hospital for three days.”

Almost a year on and Tamea said things were going well and Rose was continuing to grow into a cheeky, vocal and bubbly almost one-year-old.

"She is loud, squeals all day, every day and absolutely loves her food,” Tamea said.

With Christmas just one day away, Tamea said she still had lots of planning ahead of her with the double celebration looming.

XMAS BABY: Little Rose Gill weighed 4270g when she was born on Christmas Day to proud mum Tamea Gill. Rose has a big sister in Ella who is still amazed by how wriggly Rose is. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
XMAS BABY: Little Rose Gill weighed 4270g when she was born on Christmas Day to proud mum Tamea Gill. Rose has a big sister in Ella who is still amazed by how wriggly Rose is. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN261215BUB1

But her bubbly toddler isn't the only one in the family who gets two times the fun.

"It's actually pretty funny because my Dad was born on Christmas too,” Tamea said.

"So it is really a triple celebration.

"We are going to do the morning of just birthdays and then Christmas at lunch and into the afternoon.

"Christmas for us will always be so full-on with so many things jam packed into the one day.”

Bundaberg News Mail
Light spectacular on massive Christmas tree

Light spectacular on massive Christmas tree

IF YOU are out and about looking at Christmas lights tonight before the jolly man in red stops by, there is one place that is sure to get your attention.

WHAT'S ON: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

ONE DAY TO GO: Tomorrow is Christmas Day.

Five things you need to know

Mayor's Christmas surprise for local man

CHRISTMAS HELP: Mayor Jack Dempsey and Graham Emanueli.

Help for Graham after shed fire

Have a great but safe Christmas, say lifesavers

BEACH SAFETY: Surf Life Saving lifeguards and volunteers will patrol the region's beaches on Christmas Day.

Patrols to take place on region's beaches

Local Partners

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

She's always been the life of her family, but this little local girl has had to change for the biggest battle of her life.

Santa's heart stolen by girl suffering brain tumour

This is the photo from Sugarland as well as the photo with Santa this morning at Ronald McDonald House with her sister Lily.

A Christmas miracle came early to Bundaberg girl with a brain tumour

WHAT'S ON: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

ONE DAY TO GO: Tomorrow is Christmas Day.

Five things you need to know

Once more, with feeling

ROCK OUT: Di Wills, Laura Lingwood and Christie Marshke are looking for people to join Bundaberg's first Pub Rock Choir.

It's time to let your inner singer out with new choir

Bethlehem play to capture the spirit of Christmas

THREE WISE MEN: Evan Trebbin, Zac Sterling and Colby Richardson at the Bethlehem Live event at Central State School.

Music, food and drink at event

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

Carrie Fisher has suffered a 'massive heart attack'

CARRIE Fisher suffered a ‘massive heart attack’ during a flight on Friday night.

TV Insider: Guillermo del Toro leads new Netflix kids' show

A still from the new Dreamworks show Trollhunters.

Dreamworks' new series gets a scary twist

Your guide to the Boxing Day movies bonanza

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

THERE'S a wide variety of viewing options to wind down from Xmas.

Kelly Rowland joins The Voice Australia for 2017

Singer Kelly Rowland is the fourth coach on the 2017 season of The Voice Australia.

US singer rounds out next year's coaching panel.

How family inspired the Red Dog prequel True Blue

Levi Miller and the dog Phoenix in a scene from the movie Red Dog: True Blue.

TWO young stars helm wandering kelpie's origin story.

George Lucas biography documents movie folklore

Author has never met the director he's written a book about

2016 a "big pile of s**t": Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren thinks 2016 has been a "big pile of s**t"

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Sunshine Coast hinterland weekender sells for $2.78m

This four-bedroom house with studio accommodation on 9.71ha at 305 North Maleny Rd, Maleny, sold at auction for $2.78m.

Brisbane buyer wins auction battle for dream home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!