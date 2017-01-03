Bundy expert: 'Segregate girls for science'

AN EDUCATION specialist says girls should be nurtured much earlier and possibly isolated from boys for "safe space" science classes in critical ages between 10 and 14.

CQUniversity education specialist Wendy Fasso says a "non-judgemental bridge" is until girls are confident enough to embrace science and technology.

"Before seeing science as 'nerd stuff' or 'boy stuff' and before they become products of the social norming process, we need to work with girls without interruptions or distractions while they are formulating their self-concept," Dr Fasson said.

"Promoting science to girls in Years 10, 11 and 12 through university school visits is admirable but is really too late for maximum influence.

Dr Fasso cited reports by the Australian Council for Education Research showing that Aussie 15-year-olds are slipping backwards in science, reading and maths and Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study showing the maths and science achievement of Years 4 and 8 students over the past 20 years had flat-lined.

Dr Fasso also cited the Office of the Chief Scientist who found that women are substantially disadvantaged in education in science, technology, engineering and tech fields.

The Bundaberg-based academic has been researching how to bolster girls in STEM through a Makerspace pilot offering teenage girls the chance to incorporate software coding into art, fashion and hairstyling - melding technology with creativity and ensuring science is connected to their everyday interests.

"At the beginning of the project many of the girls who participated in the activity were disengaged with STEM and this had a lot to do with peer pressure - those subjects aren't recognised as being a cool thing for girls to do.

"Before our Makerspace project, none of the girls would identify as being a nerd but afterwards all of them were proud to be identified as a science nerd."

Dr Fasso said her research showed upper primary years were the critical time to address the issue.