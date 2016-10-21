Bundy duo prove skills are red hot

WINNER: Nicholas Lennox took out gold at the 2016 WorldSkills Australia National Competition.

TWO Bundaberg men have taken out gold awards at a nation-wide competition that put their skills to the test, literally.

Nicholas Lennox, 23, came out on top in the Electrical Installation section at the 2016 WorldSkills Australia National Competition in Melbourne this month.

The 2016 QTA Trainee of the Year, Ben Nedwich, also took out gold in the computing and business, services categories.

WorldSkills Australia is a national organisation that has promoted the development, recognition and promotion of skills excellence in Australia since 1981.

2016 QTA Trainee of the Year Ben Nedwich also won gold. Contributed

Competitions are held on a regional, national and international level, allowing young Australians the opportunity to showcase their trade and skill talent.

Nearly 500 young apprentices, trainees and students took part in the event with all three levels of competition running biennially.

Vocational Education and Skills Assistant Minister Karen Andrews said the Federal Government was pleased to support the awards.

"These peak, national awards recognise our best and brightest students, businesses and registered training organisations for their contribution to skilling Australia,” Ms Andrews said.

Employed by Bundaberg company Big T Electrical & Cooling, fourth-year apprentice Mr Lennox said he hoped to get the chance to go to the 2017 WorldSkills International Competition in Abu Dhabi.

"I am now extremely keen to have the potential to compete at an international level next year and would be very keen to give it a go.”