Bundy deli crowned Australia's best

A FAMILY business has taken out yet another award for Australia's best deli.

Learmonth's Foodworks has been named the 2016 Independent Grocery Store Awards Most Outstanding Deli in Australia.

In the last four years the food store has taken out three of the top gongs.

Deli manager Lynette Jeffery believed the win came down to the customer service, quality and experience given by staff.

"I've been here for about 28 years now,” she said.

"The secret is about giving customers what they want.”

All the roast beef, pork and silverside is made on site and comes fresh from the oven.

"It's about point of difference,” Mrs Jeffery said.

"We need to be different to other delis in the area.

"All the salads are made here too, fresh and with that homemade quality.”

Learmonth's Jane Brosnan said they were up against some stiff competition, particularly some new Melbourne speciality stores.

"We are absolutely delighted. We're so proud of everybody, thank you to our loyal customers and dedicated team,” she said.

"It is all of them who have made this possible.

"One of our core strengths is being able to bring so much local produce and products to customers whilst supporting local producers.”

Between the deli, produce and meat departments, Learmonths stocks more than 60 local lines.

"This award is not just for our team, but also in recognition of our customers and our local suppliers,” Mrs Brosnan said.

"Our produce department also received a nomination but unfortunately we didn't win..”