Bundy dad suffers 12 surgeries after brutal crash

A FATHER-of-two is struggling to survive after a horrific accident ripped his arm off leaving him with a mountain of bills as he undergoes months of rehabilitation.

Martin Powell was struck by a four-wheel drive ute while crossing a Bundaberg road in September.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for emergency surgery to his arm on that night after being stabilised at the Bundaberg Hospital.

The 39-year-old underwent 12 surgeries to reattach his limb just below the elbow with skin and muscle grafting from his left leg.

Now six weeks later Mr Powell is left with a permanent disability and unable to return to his normal job.

HELP NEEDED: Bundaberg man Martin Powell needs help to get back on his feet after he had his arm severed after he was hit by a car at the end of September. He has started a GoFundMe page to help raise $20,000.Photo Contributed Contributed

"Due to the injury I will not be able to do my line of work ever again, to the level needed and will have to re-train myself in a new field of work," his GoFundMe page statement read.

"I am unable to write because that's my writing arm, won't be able to drive for some time or walk for very far because of skin and muscle grafting in my left leg."

He wrote his life was a struggle and the bills and debt remained to come in.

"Have no savings or any money stored anywhere, I have no valuables to sell and have always only just struggled to get by," he wrote.

"And am now behind in rent and have to be out within two weeks which will means I will be homeless as no money has come in or is coming any time soon to be able to pay to get in to a new house."

It is believed he contacted Centrelink but the process to secure a payment may take some time.

HELP NEEDED: Bundaberg man Martin Powell needs help to get back on his feet after he had his arm severed after he was hit by a car at the end of September. He has started a GoFundMe page to help raise $20,000.Photo Contributed Contributed

"I don't know where I will be because I am mentally and emotionally drained," he wrote.

"Any and all help will be gratefully appreciated as you are really helping out more than you know."

The GoFundMe page was set up to help raise $20,000 to support Mr Powell through his rehabilitation.

"I have permanently lost movement in my wrist and thumb and even though it will have slight movement in a couple of fingers it will take years," the page stated.

Mr Powell updated his page after his recent check-up and writing nurses were pleased with his progress and he thanked everyone who had made a donation so far.

"It has warmed my heart and greatly boosted my spirits knowing that you all care," was written.

HOW TO HELP

To help Martin get back on his feet go to www.gofundme.com/struggling-dad-lost-arm-home-n-job.