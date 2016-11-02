30°
Bundy councillors knock back Thabeban compost facility

Eliza Goetze
| 2nd Nov 2016 12:51 PM
COMPOST CONCERNS: Key concerns raised about the site included the impact of smells on neighbours as well as the danger posed to aircraft by birds attracted to the compost. Jamie Brown

IT WAS a proposal that had councillors "losing sleep”.

Now a compost facility planned for an industrial site near Bundaberg Airport has been rejected by Bundaberg Regional Council at its meeting this morning.

The vote was tight with three councillors, David Batt, Peter Heuser and Judy Peters, supporting the motion put forward by Helen Blackburn, while five councillors including Mayor Jack Dempsey, Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, Jason Bartels, Scott Rowleson and Wayne Honor voted against it.

Key concerns raised regarding the site on Kay McDuff Dr, Thabeban, included the impact of odours on nearby residents and businesses as well as the danger posed to aircraft by birds attracted to the compost.

Cr Blackburn tossed aside the refusal document in disappointment while Cr Trevor delivered an impassioned speech saying he didn't want to vote for the project and later face the potential of a accident involving a flight.

He also questioned the validity of a report provided to the council approving bird control measures, speculation which Cr Batt demanded he withdraw during a robust debate.

Another issue during the discussion was the potential cost to ratepayers of legal action from the developer, Compost Works Pty Ltd, if the proposal was refused.

