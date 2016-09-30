Bundy cops 3cm hail... and the wet's not over yet

There were storms overnight through much of Queensland.

RAINFALLS of up to 72mm were recorded in Queensland overnight, with Bundaberg recording 10.6mm and hail stones as big as 3cm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said it had been the work of a severe thunderstorm passing through overnight.

"The cold front has moved offshore," he said.

"By the afternoon you should be into fine conditions.

"There could be a shower or two this morning and afternoon."

Though the rain had passed for now, Mr Blazak said the long weekend would come with a mix of conditions.

Saturday is set to be mostly sunny with a top temperature of 28 degrees with light winds, and a top of 29 for a mostly sunny Sunday.

Monday, however, could see similar conditions to Thursday night's.

"Monday's trough will be very similar," Mr Blazak said.

He said more hail could be possible on Monday, but it was too early to predict.

Rainfalls in Queensland