Bundy continues to grow

17th Sep 2016 1:26 PM
Joe Sohm

EVERY time you look around lately there is something new and exciting happening in Bundaberg.

I have only been in the region for 11 months but there isn't a week that goes by we don't report on some new development.

The latest is a huge farmers market/social hub where producers, businesses and residents will enjoy eateries and boutique bars.

Lana's Farmers Markets is the brainchild of Cliff Crampton, Kellie Sheehy and their team and the Bundaberg developers are calling for stallholders to come on board in what they say is going to be the region's premium meeting place.

It's great news for Bundaberg and shows investor confidence is growing in the region.

Confidence is a big thing when it comes to business and job creation.

The more strategic development that happens in Bundaberg the better.

Topics:  bundaberg, opinion, tourism

Today we start the NewsMail's Kick the Kilos walking competition, and we need you.

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

