21°
News

Bundy Club raises more money for local charities

23rd Oct 2016 8:27 AM
CHARITY: Liz Fulloon from Hinkler, Hayley Nissen from the Guardian and world champion surfer Layne Beachley present Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Demspey with a cheque for $4290 towards his Christmas appeal at the Bundy Club on Friday night.
CHARITY: Liz Fulloon from Hinkler, Hayley Nissen from the Guardian and world champion surfer Layne Beachley present Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Demspey with a cheque for $4290 towards his Christmas appeal at the Bundy Club on Friday night. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than $4000 was raised by the Bundy Club on Friday night and given to the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.

The Bundy Club, run by the NewsMail's free weekly paper the Guardian, hosted it's second fundraiser of the year with guest speaker Layne Beachley the draw card.

-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.-
-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.- Craig Warhurst

The seven-time world champion surfer spoke about her rise to become the best surfer in the world, her will-to-win, battle with chronic fatigue and how she fell in love with her husband INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly

Guardian editor Hayley Nissen thanked Layne for her inspiring talk and Hinkler Central for being the sponsor of the night.

"It was a great success,” Miss Nissen said.

"We raised over $4000 for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal money that will go to St Vincent's de Paul and the Salvation Army to help people in need over Christmas.”

-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.-
-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.- Craig Warhurst

The money comes on top of the $3000 raised when burn victim Turia Pitt spoke at the last function three months ago.

Mayor Jack Demspey thanked everyone at the event for the support.

The next Bundy Club event will host Kirk Pengilly. Advertisers wanting to join he club can call Ingrid Barham on 4153 8530. Turn to pages 12 and 13 for more Bundy Club photos and don't forget to pick up this week's free Guardian.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundy club business charity guardian layne beachley newsmail

Firefighters battling fire at Goodwood Rd

Firefighters battling fire at Goodwood Rd

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews and air support are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Goodwood Rd and Gorza Rd at Goodwood.

Bundy Club raises more money for local charities

CHARITY: Liz Fulloon from Hinkler, Hayley Nissen from the Guardian and world champion surfer Layne Beachley present Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Demspey with a cheque for $4290 towards his Christmas appeal at the Bundy Club on Friday night.

Bundy Club raises money for charity

Watch out for river work if you are on the Burnett

Excavations at the Strathdees Road boat ramp.

Boaties warned to keep an eye out

Witnesses claim couple were 'thrown' from car after crash

Ambulance generic

The crash happened about 2pm with no injuries reported

Local Partners

Watch out for river work if you are on the Burnett

BOATIES using the reaches of the Burnett River near Strathdee's boat ramp may notice a barge undertaking work

Get help at financial info day

Need help with money?

Need financial help? Today is your day

Men's Shed to open soon

MEN'S SHED: Rob Miller and Col Driver at the new Gayndah Men's Shed.

The Gayndah Men's Shed is ready to open

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

LEONARDO DiCaprio once nearly drowned whilst filming in the Galapagos with Fisher Stevens and Sylvia Earle.

Miranda Kerr to wed next year

Supermodel Miranda Kerr

Supermodel and Snapchat founder to wed

What's on the small screen this week

Georgia Love pictured in a scene from The Bachelorette finale.

TWO big reality shows wrap up this week while

Brad Pitt won't file legal response to divorce petition

Brad reportedly refused to send off the paperwork

Azealia Banks won't take legal action against Russell Crowe

Rapper Azealia Banks

Rapper drops legal action against Russell Crowe

Brad Pitt meets with his kids amid divorce proceedings

Actor Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has met up with his oldest son Maddox

Pictures of Taylor Swift allegedly being groped are sealed

They could "complicate jury selection".

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACERAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

NEAT LOW SET BRICK WITH A SHED

1 Sunset Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Located just 10 minutes to the Post Office in Bundaberg's C.B.D on a 706m2 fully fenced corner block sits this neat low-set 3 bedroom brick home. The home also...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

AMAZING VALUE

11 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 1 $229,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Kepnock this four bedroom, two bathroom home awaits new owners. The property is currently rented for $300.00 per week making it a...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

IMMACULATE EXECUTIVE HOME

20 Bisdee Street, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 $475,000

Be the envy of your friends with this superbly designed home set amongst other quality homes in the luxury suburb of Coral Cove, within a short walking distance to...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track