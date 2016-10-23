Bundy Club raises more money for local charities

CHARITY: Liz Fulloon from Hinkler, Hayley Nissen from the Guardian and world champion surfer Layne Beachley present Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Demspey with a cheque for $4290 towards his Christmas appeal at the Bundy Club on Friday night.

MORE than $4000 was raised by the Bundy Club on Friday night and given to the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.

The Bundy Club, run by the NewsMail's free weekly paper the Guardian, hosted it's second fundraiser of the year with guest speaker Layne Beachley the draw card.

-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.- Craig Warhurst

The seven-time world champion surfer spoke about her rise to become the best surfer in the world, her will-to-win, battle with chronic fatigue and how she fell in love with her husband INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly

Guardian editor Hayley Nissen thanked Layne for her inspiring talk and Hinkler Central for being the sponsor of the night.

"It was a great success,” Miss Nissen said.

"We raised over $4000 for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal money that will go to St Vincent's de Paul and the Salvation Army to help people in need over Christmas.”

-Layne Beachley was the guest speaker at the Bundy Club on Friday night.- Craig Warhurst

The money comes on top of the $3000 raised when burn victim Turia Pitt spoke at the last function three months ago.

Mayor Jack Demspey thanked everyone at the event for the support.

The next Bundy Club event will host Kirk Pengilly. Advertisers wanting to join he club can call Ingrid Barham on 4153 8530. Turn to pages 12 and 13 for more Bundy Club photos and don't forget to pick up this week's free Guardian.