Bundy cancer survivor the face of telethon for sick kids

SHE'S A FIGHTER: Mia Pearce was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia after falling ill on her second birthday.

Mia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in November last year and spent months fighting the cancer in Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

She fought a tough battle and is now the ambassador of the 2016 Channel 9 Telethon which is raising money for sick kids across Queensland.

Parents Ryan and Rhianne said it was difficult watching their little girl undergo treatment after treatment.

The Telethon is important to the Bundy family because all money raised fund medical research.

"Research is the reason why ALL has had an increase in cure rates from less than 15% to close to 90% in the past 40 years," Mrs Pearce said.

"The aim, and our hopes, for the future is to lift this cure rate, along with the cure rate of many other childhood cancers, and improve treatments so that there are less long-term side effects."

During Mia's time in hospital there were many touch and go moments for the family when they thought they had to say their goodbyes.

And this wasn't the first time the two-year-old has had the fight of her life.

Rhianne was 12 weeks pregnant with Mia when she was told there was only a 3% chance of carrying her to term.

Then if the baby survived it would have a range of medical issues including a heart condition.

The couple continued with the pregnancy and welcomed Mia on her due date.

But she was born with Turners syndrome, a condition which affects girls and causes heart defects.

Just days before her second birthday Mia was given the all clear from her cardiologist.

For two weeks the family lived healthy lives until Mia fell sick on her birthday.

Her parents' worst fears where realised when she was diagnosed.

"Lady Cilento gave us a plan and we started treatment two days after diagnosis," Ryan said.

"It was a whirlwind just trying to keep it all together.

As his eyes filled with tearsm Ryan said he just wanted to protect his girl.

"Despite this being the hardest times of our life, its also shown how beautiful life can be and how wonderful children are.

"She is just my hero.

"All I wish for Mia is to get through the next two years with as much strength and determination as she is doing now."

Rhianne thanked everyone who helped support her family during Mia's fight and urged them watch this years Telethon.

"The money raised at Telethon doesn't just help Brisbane families, it's all Qeensland families who might find themselves in a similar situation such as we have ... with a child with a serious illness that needs to be treated by the expert team at LCCH."