Bundy cafe's transforming desserts into drinks

SHAKING IT UP: Scott Guymer from Rosiblu with two of the new shakes.

BUNDABERG cafe Rosie Blu is ramping up its drink range by introducing flavours that co-owner Scott Guymer hopes will be different to anything anyone has ever seen in the region.

"They're just a new range of shakes,” Mr Guymer said.

"There's a salted caramel and a macadamia cheesecake one, we also do a chocolate brownie espresso shake.”

"I'm trying to transform desserts into drinks.”

Mr Guymer, who took on the cafe almost five months ago, said they wanted to make sure people could choose between healthy options and sweet treats.

"We have our healthy side and our naughty side,” he said.

Chocolate brownie and espresso shake. Mike Knott BUN060117ROSIBLU1

"We're trying to do milkshakes that aren't around town.”

Mr Guymer said the cafe now had a huge range of drinks from coffee and frappes to shakes, fresh juices and smoothies.

"We also do combination frappes like the pina colada frappe,” he said, adding that the passionfruit, mango and banana smoothie had been a hit.

Mr Guymer said although the dessert themed shakes were a little on the cheeky side, there were plenty of options for those wanting to keep it healthy.

"If you want a healthy lunch you can grab a quinoa salad and a fresh juice,” he said.

"Super charge smoothies are really healthy and give you a boost throughout the day.”