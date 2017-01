CITY Elements has been delayed in reopening after the summer break after a leak damaged the Bourbong St cafe building.

"While we were away we experienced a large water leak which has caused considerable damage upstairs and downstairs,” the owners posted on social media.

"We will be re-opening as soon as the builder completed the repairs.

"Hopefully we will be 'back on deck' in 2-3 weeks time with our new menus.

"Thanks for your patience.”