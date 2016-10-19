29°
Bundy butcher to give Eli's family a cut

Emma Reid
| 19th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CLOSE TO HOME: The story of Agnes Water toddler Eli Hyland, bitten by a coastal taipan, hit home for South Kolan farmer Rob Cook, whose brother and niece were victims of snake bites.
CLOSE TO HOME: The story of Agnes Water toddler Eli Hyland, bitten by a coastal taipan, hit home for South Kolan farmer Rob Cook, whose brother and niece were victims of snake bites. Contributed

ELI Hyland's story is one all too familiar for Bundaberg's Rob and Sarah Cook. They have had two family member bitten by snakes.

This is just one reason why the Tender Sprouted Meats owners would like to help.

Mr Cook said his brother and niece were both bitten by snakes and as he worked on property he knew all too well the danger of snakes.

"It's a story close to our hearts on so many fronts,” he said.

"Living on a property we understand how simple it can be to be bitten by a snake.

"It's scary stuff. They (his family members) came out okay, but poor little Eli hasn't.

"I'm absolutely devastated for his parents.”

MOVED BY STORY: Lawson, Rob and Braxton Cook.
MOVED BY STORY: Lawson, Rob and Braxton Cook. Ben Turnbull BUN020516COOK3

Mr Cook said, along with the Bundaberg butcher shop, Tender Sprouted Meats had recently branched out to sell in the Agnes Water community.

"We have a mobile retail outlet which goes up there Thursdays and Fridays,” he said.

"We want to get behind both communities and support this family.”

This Thursday and Friday 10% of all profits from sales at both stores will be donated to the family.

Mr Cook said he was hoping to raise more than $1000 to support the family and urged the community to jump on board.

"There will be a collection tin on the counter also for people who would like to donate direct to the family,” he said.

The butcher store is at Watson St, Bundaberg, and the mobile store will be at 23 Captain Cook Dr, Agnes Water.

agnes water bundaberg eli hyland fundraiser rob cook snake bite tender sprouted meats

