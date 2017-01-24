Bundy boy's making all the right moves

CHECK MATE: Timothy Harris has came second in a nation wide chess championship.

BUNDABERG could have the next up and coming chess grandmaster after Timothy Harris came from nowhere to almost win the Australian Junior Chess Championship.

The former Shalom College student exceeded his own expectations and seeding to finish second on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was on top of the nine-day tournament after going through the traditional rounds undefeated but lost the final play off to Ray Yang.

The play off was two games of rapid chess.

It was broadcast worldwide on the internet using a special electronic chess board.

Despite beating Ray in the traditional chess round, a loss of concentration cost Tim the final.

"I lost the first game after I missed a critical move,” Tim said.

"I couldn't recover,” he said.

The second game was a draw but that was enough to give Ray the win.

The loss was tempered by Tim's great result and the thrill of being in the final.

"It was taxing mentally but I was happy with the way I performed,” Tim said.

Seeded sixth in the field he beat many higher-ranked players in the four-hour tournament matches.

Tim said he had been playing chess for about eight years and was coached by his dad, John.

The Bundaberg Chess Club member credits his improvement on playing a lot of online chess over Christmas and is now preparing to go university.

After receiving an OP 1 he has been accepted into the University of Queensland to study advanced science.

The extra study won't stop him from playing chess though.

He is currently preparing for the Doeberl Cup and Gold Coast Open in the hope of gaining an international ranking.

He only has to play one more internationally recognised match to get the honour.