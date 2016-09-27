Bundy Bear back on TV screens for new drink

BEAR BACK: With the drink's name a nod to the brand's famous mascot, advertising campaigns for Lazy Bear will feature Bundy R Bear, who has been absent from recent promotional material.

LAZING in the shade is a great way to spend a warm summer day in Bundaberg.

And just in time for summer, Bundaberg Rum has launched a new pre-mixed drink, Lazy Bear.

The drink combines Australia's most popular rum with dry ginger ale and lime.

Bundy Rum says the mid-strength pre-mix is perfect drink for long summer afternoons and will introduces Bundy to drinkers who don't normally go for rum.

Bundy Rum is also running a new advertising campaign for the launch.

With the drink's name a nod to the brand's famous mascot, the campaigns will feature Bundy R Bear, who the company said had been "long absent from our screens".

The iconic polar bear makes a cameo appearance across seven different versions of the commercial.

Bundaberg Rum marketing manager Jodi McLeod said Lazy Bear was the company's biggest premix launch in years.

"We have already seen an amazing response to the product from retailers as the weather starts to warm up and shoppers look for the perfect drink to accompany those summer picnics and barbecues," she said.