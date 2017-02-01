Bundy barber says perfection can't be rushed

Zech Elliot cutting Jason Wasson's hair at the Hair and Beauty Temple. Zech has been voted Bundys favourite barber.

"YOU can't rush perfection.”

That's the mantra Bundaberg barber Zech Elliot lives by and possibly the reason he has become so popular in the community.

Mr Elliot received many a shout-out when the NewsMail asked locals who their favourite men's stylist was in the region.

"One minute it's flat-out and the next minute it's a bit quiet,” Mr Elliot says, but he doesn't mind.

"People will stay after their haircuts,” he said, adding that the family-owned Hair and Beauty Temple has become a little community in its own right.

"The guys love it, they can't really get these cuts anywhere else around town.”

Mr Elliot said while barbering was one part of the services offered at the salon, it had grown in popularity.

"It's basically almost just turned into a barber shop,” he said.

Mr Elliot started in mainstream hairdressing before being inspired to focus on barbering.

"I started off doing hairdressing but now barbering has become a thing and I've got a Cert III in barbering - which is your apprenticeship basically,” he said.

"I used to go to the Brisbane School of Hairdressing and I didn't want to do it like everyone else - like in and out in 10 minutes.”

He said he'd been inspired by meeting Dutch barbers who took their time to give men the best style possible.

"These guys from Holland have a men-only barber shop and they do the classic men's cuts which take about 45 minutes,” Mr Elliot said.

"It's a proper men's haircut.”

While the salon operates from a quaint building in Bingera St, Mr Elliot said his dream was to move a little closer to the city heart.

"I want to move closer to town, hopefully down the track I can get right into the city centre,” he said.

Mr Elliot said classic cuts and razor fades were as popular as ever in Bundy.

"I do a lot of razor fade haircuts, I'll do the edges and fade up from there,” he said.

"In Bundaberg I don't get a lot of calls for crazier cuts.

"I'd love to do the ones that are a bit more out there.”

Mr Elliot said he was thankful to the community members who gave him the tick of approval.

"I'd like to say thanks and hopefully see them again soon,” he said.

"I'm sure I'll be around to service them for a while to come.”