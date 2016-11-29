Bundy 2G users face final countdown as service comes to end

2G service will be no more from December 1.

IT IS the final countdown with only two days to go until Telstra closes down its old 2G network this Thursday, December 1.

Telstra data shows Bundaberg still has a number of 2G customers connected to the network and, with the countdown now on, is encouraging residents and businesses still using 2G mobile phones and devices to switch to the newer 3G and 4G technologies to avoid any disruption to their service.

Telstra Area general manager May Boisen said it was time for technology to take the next step forward.

"Our 2G network has operated for more than 20 years and was once the leading mobile network for Australians," she said.

"At the time, just making a phone call on the move was a novelty.

"But times change and 2G traffic now accounts for less than one per cent of our total network traffic."

Ms Boisen said December 1 would spell the end of the era.

"On December 1 we will wind down our 2G network closing a chapter in the nation's telecommunications history," she said.

"This will allow us to focus investment in our 3G and 4G services which provide customers with much faster data speeds and coverage in many more places.

"We want to make sure the last remaining 2G customers are well prepared for the change and we're contacting customers directly to help them make the switch."

Ms Boisen said it was easy to know if the changes affected you or not.

Mobile phone advertising in Big Rigs at the turn of the millennium. Big Rigs archive

"If you're not sure if you're on the 2G network, simply look at the top of your phone screen," she said.

"If you see either 2G, GPRS, E or EDGE displayed that means you are using 2G."

She said Telstra had been taking its time to inform the public.

"We announced our plan to close the 2G network to customers almost two years ago," she said.

"Since then we've been informing our 2G customers about their options through direct communications (letters, SMS messages).

"We encourage customers to come our local stores at Hinkler Shopping Centre or Sugarland Shopping Centre to chat about their options."

Ms Boisen assured Bundaberg customers that there wouldn't be a big problem with the changeover.

"The switch over is as simple as getting a new SIM card or a new SIM card and device. Your plans won't change," she said.

"New SIM cards can be arranged in store at no cost and new 3G phones start from as little as $29."

About the 2G network

We launched the 2G network in April 1993.

To put this into context, Paul Keating was our prime minister and Bill Clinton was the president of the United States of America. Meatloaf topped the charts for eight weeks with Anything for Love, the movies Jurassic Park and Mrs Doubtfire were released and A Country Practice aired its final episode! It's also the last time that Uranus passed Neptune (it happens once every 171 years).

Tips for customers moving from 2G to 3G or 4G:

Closing the 2G network will mean that 2G customers will no longer be able to access the mobile network from December 1 this year.

This means they won't be able to make calls or send messages, including emergency calls to 000.

Some customers may still be able to make emergency calls within the network coverage area of another carrier with a 2G network.

The switch to 2G should be simple for our mobile customers. We encourage customers to visit their nearest Telstra store at Hinkler Shopping Centre or Sugarland Shopping Centre or contact their service provider to talk about their options, which include:

- A simple SIM card switch for customers using a 2G SIM card in a 3G or 4G device. This will come at no extra cost for our retail customers

- If a customer is using 2G handset they will need to upgrade to a 3G or 4G capable device. Options in store start from $29

- If a customer is unable to visit a store they should call Telstra on 13 22 00 or speak to their provider