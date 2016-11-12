Bundaberg's homeless veterans will soon have a new support centre

LEST WE FORGET: RSL Bundaberg Sub Branch President Paul Tramacchi speaking at the War Widows White Cross Day at Anzac Park.

WITH the number of homeless Bundaberg veterans rising, Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch is set to tackle the problem head-on with a new Veterans' Support Centre.

RSL Sub Branch president Paul Tramacchi made the timely announcement at a special Remembrance Day lunch at the Bundaberg Services Club yesterday.

After serving their country with pride and honour, Mr Tramacchi said many ex-servicemen and women were struggling to get by and the number of homeless veterans had risen dramatically.

"In the past six to 12 months we have come across up to nine or 10 homeless veterans and others with serious issues,” he said.

"When veterans fall off the perch the families suffer tremendously.

"Our role is to cater to those people and help make the transition to a happier life easier.”

The RSL Sub Branch will expand to a new building on Takalvan St, the home of the former Oriental Pearl Restaurant, which has been vacant for years.

Mr Tramacchi said from its new base, it would be able to expand its services and activities and also hold provide emergency housing to members of the ex-service community.

It will also incorporate the Sub Branch administration.

"To that end, part of the new premises will have two bedrooms to accommodate veterans,” he said.

"You would be surprised by how many veterans slip through the cracks.

"Some can't access help or some are too proud to ask.”

Mr Tramacchi said the RSL toyed with the idea of building a 400sq m facility at the Bundaberg Services Club.

But that, Mr Tramacchi said, would have taken five years to become fully operational and cost up to $2 million.

Instead the new expansion will cost about $1 million.

A development application will need to be submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council for a material change of use but Mr Tramacchi hopes the Veterans' Support Centre will be up and running by February next year.

The Sub Branch will maintain its offices at the Bundaberg Services Club on Quay St, Mr Tramacchi says.

"We want it known that for this region the ex-service community has somewhere to go,” he said.