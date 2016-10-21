Bundaberg wins support to cut exorbitant power prices

CUT COSTS: Mayor Jack Dempsey has called for electricity cuts for the region.

COUNCIL'S pressure to push the State Government to cut the region's electricity costs has won the support of the Queensland Local Government Association.

A Bundaberg Regional Council motion was passed at the recent LGAQ conference and will result in a formal request to the Queensland Government to reduce electricity prices.

Mayor Jack Dempsey says the successful motion is positive news for power users across the Bundaberg region as it means the LGAQ will lobby the Queensland Government on behalf of councils and their communities.

"The motion seeks to request the Queensland Government reduce electricity tariffs as gazetted for the 2015/16 year by 33% for the Energy Queensland network footprint,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Among the methods that could be employed to address soaring electricity prices is the removal of the 5% 'headroom' charge currently applied to Ergon electricity charges.

"The headroom charge was applied by the Queensland Competition Authority in 2013 in a move designed to accommodate competition among electricity retailers in the south-east corner of the state where more than 12 retailers compete for customers.

"Unfortunately there were no other retailers to provide competition to the Bundaberg region's only power supplier - the State Government-owned Ergon Energy.

"Consequently the additional 5% added to tariffs is simply money in the pocket of Ergon.

"It again demonstrates the disparity that exists between consumers in the south-east corner as opposed to those in rural and regional Queensland.

"Removing that 5% from local electricity accounts would make a significant difference to farmers, business owners and home owners across our region.”

Representations have been received from a wide spectrum of power users relating to the financial impacts the spiralling costs of electricity have imposed.

Farmers, growers and irrigators have especially been impacted.

"Electricity prices have increased by a staggering 93% since 2009 and this has had a marked impact on the operating costs of end users,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Many irrigators have reportedly scaled back or turned off their pumping operations which has resulted in lost production while business operators and households are feeling the pinch of the current economic climate while being further impacted by rampant power prices.”