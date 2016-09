THE Department of Infrastructureand Regional Development has released a report showing Bundaberg Airport is in the top 10 for the most on-time flights in August.

The report, released Wednesday, shows arrivals are on time 90.6% of the time and departures on time 91.2% of the time.

As for airline performane based on individual routes, QantasLink's Brisbane to Bundaberg service scored 95% for being on time.

Neither Qantas or Virgin recorded any flight cancellations.