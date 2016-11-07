Bundaberg takes back cheap fuel crown

CHEAPEST: Fuel prices in Bundaberg are the lowest in 13 years.

BUNDABERG has been named Queensland's cheapest place to buy unleaded petrol (ULP) for the first time in 13 years, according to figures released today.

RACQ's October fuel report revealed the average cost of ULP in Bundaberg was 117.7 cents per litre (cpl), 2.5cpl cheaper than the average price in Brisbane.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said when compared with other locations around the State, fuel in Bundaberg was a bargain.

"The last time Bundaberg had the cheapest fuel in the State, John Howard was still the Prime Minister and the average price of ULP was 75.9cpl," Ms Smith said.

"Locals and tourists travelling to popular nearby destinations like Bargara, Agnes Waters and Seventeen Seventy have really benefited from the lower prices."

Ms Smith said meanwhile Emerald had the State's cheapest diesel with an average of 116.8cpl during October.

"Retailers in Emerald and other nearby regional towns such as Moranbah, Charters Towers and Blackwater have kept diesel prices competitive which is great news for locals driving diesel four-wheel-drives," she said.

RACQ's monthly fuel price report can be viewed at www.racq.com/fuel.