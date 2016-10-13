Bundaberg revheads descend on Crush at the Creek

"THE loudest it goes is about 142 decibels,” Matt Alchin said.

"A plane taking off is about 140.”

Show n Shine at Crush at the Creek: Bundaberg's Matt Alchin shows what his Alpine sound system, consisting of subs in both the boot and back seat of his Hyundai Excel, at the Crush at the Creek Show n Shine car event, Apple Tree Creek, October 8 2016.

You never know what you might find at a local car show and the Show n Shine event at this year's Crush at the Creek was full of surprises.

Matt was showing off his Alpine sound system, installed in both the boot and back seat of his Hyundai Excel.

SHOW N SHINE: Matt Alchin with his Alpine sound system, which has reached up to 142dB. Eliza Goetze

Dave Zunker was showing off his rare 1971 Valiant Charger which he says "kept him going” through a battle with cancer. "As soon I was well enough to leave hospital, I flew to Melbourne to pick it up,” he said.

Restoring it "made me strong in the mind...my dream car helped save my life”.

SHOW N SHINE: Dave Zunker with his 1971 RT E38 Charger. Eliza Goetze

Cassandra Hill has made her vintage Ford Falcon her own - complete with "hers not his” on the rear window.

"When I get out of the car people ask me, 'Is that your husband's car?'” she said.

SHOW N SHINE: Jennifer Zoet with her 2011 Holden SS Thunder. Eliza Goetze

Jennifer Zoet is familiar with the feeling.

She owns a bold yellow Holden SS Thunder Commodore ute which she recently fitted with matching rims.

"I left the Betty Boop plates on - that way you know it's a woman's car,” she said. Cassandra and Jennifer are both part of a group of women in the region who own V8s.