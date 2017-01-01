Bundaberg resident angry over illegal fireworks

THANKS to the selfish individuals/group who have been letting off fireworks in Thabeban in the Mayfair Estate area sporadically from Boxing Day until New Year's.

That also includes the group of young people in the estate who let them off on New Years only.

It is illegal.

Your actions have not only upset some people with mental illnesses, it has also caused a lot of angst for the animals in the estate.

Are you prepared to pay for the damage done to my security screens/door because my dog is stressed and wanted access to the house for his security? I think not.

You wouldn't have thought about anyone else, except your enjoyment.

It is a pity that these people are probably not the type to be reading this letter to see what damage their selfish actions have caused.

PETER BONAVENTURA

Thabeban