Bundaberg rallies to feed those in need

SUPPORTIVE: Halo Love and family at Impact Community Services with the supplies she donated for the homeless.

A SIX-year-old "angel” is touching the lives of Bundaberg homeless, spreading hope in their darkest times.

Halo Love was spurred into action after watching a video on Facebook about the plight of the homeless.

With her own money, she organised a raffle, buying the tickets herself and raising $507. She then used the money to fill a box with practical supplies before leaving it in the care of Impact Community Centre.

"I showed her a clip on Facebook about a little girl who was homeless and she really struggled with the fact that people could be homeless, so she wanted to do something,” mum Racheal said.

"She wanted to write little notes in each pack that said 'you are important'. Her biggest thing was that they felt like they were a part of the community and that people weren't just walking by.

"Being only six I thought that I would be left doing it all, but she paid for the raffle tickets with her own money and got friends and family to donate stuff like toothpaste and brushes and baked bean cans.”

Halo isn't the only one making a difference to quell hunger on our streets.

Matt Lawson's plea to "monopolise charity” has gone viral and now found its way to Bundaberg.

On a Facebook post, the Melbourne photographer proposed people collect winning tokens from the McDonald's Monopoly game and donate them to those less fortunate so they could eat.

Bundaberg has been quick to take up the challenge, with tickets given directly to the homeless or to Impact Community Services, who will then disperse them.

Tash Russell is collecting her tickets and will donate them when she has enough. She is encouraging everyone to collect as many as they can before the game ends.

Cristel Simmonds, from Impact, said: "It's great, we've had people ringing up all morning about it looking to donate them.

"Homelessness is not just people sleeping on benches and roughing it, they can be sleeping in cars, couch surfing or staying in over- crowed accommodation. It's always broader than what it seems,” Ms Simmonds said.

And the charitable giving doesn't stop there.

Indian restaurant Rivaaz Curry Bundaberg, on Bourbong St, is providing free food for homeless people every night at 8pm and already has eight regulars.

To donate, contact Impact Community Centre on 41534233 or drop in at 108 Bargara Rd.