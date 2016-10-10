Bundaberg Police to clowns: You won't be tolerated

THE Queensland Police Service (QPS) has received reports of concerning behaviour involving people dressing up as clowns with the intent to scare others.

Bundaberg Police Patrol Group/Wide Bay Burnett District Crime Prevention Co-ordinator Danielle Loftus said police were taking a zero tolerance approach to clowning.

"While there have been no reports of physical threats or acts of violence involving 'clowns', police say they will not tolerate anyone engaging in intimidating or anti-social behaviour," she said.

"Police will treat all reported matters seriously and people need to be aware that by engaging in these activities, they may be committing criminal offences or become victims of crime themselves."

Ms Loftus was unable to comment on whether any clowning incidents had been reported in the region.