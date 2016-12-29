Korean backpacker blows four times the legal limit

Police have been out in force on the roads this Christmas holiday period.

A KOREAN tourist stopped in Kepnock on Christmas morning returned a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit.

He was picked up about12.40am on Quinn St and blew 0.208%.

The 33-year-old was one of a number of drivers charged as officers across the Bundaberg Patrol Group continue to enforce road safety during the Christmas holiday period.

On Boxing Day around 1.30pm along Bourbong St, a 23-year-old Bundaberg West man was intercepted by police and returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.056%. H was also charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Then on Tuesday about 10.30pm on Baker St, Kepnock a 22-year-old Bundaberg South man was charged with drink driving after returning a bllod alchol reading of 0.071%.

About 12am on Takalvan St on Wednesday at Millbank, a 22-year-old Tirroan man was charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs. Police had earlier received an alleged traffic complaint from a member of the public and responded due to the alleged driving manner. The man was intercepted by police and as a result of the circumstances he was detained for a blood test, which police are currently awaiting the results.

The latest alleged offence occurred yesterday around 8.30am on Takalvan St, Bundaberg West and involved a 29-year-old Bucca man. The man was intercepted by police and provided a positive saliva test for illegal drugs.

Across the the state police conducted more than 9500 random breath tests throughout the day on Tuesday, with 36 drivers charged with drink driving.

Officers also conducted 182 roadside drug tests with 24 drivers returning a positive test and more than 3000 speeding fines were issued across Queensland.