Bundaberg paramedics respond to four heat-related emergencies in 24 hours

HOT WEATHER: Laura-Li, James, Charlotte and Maya Gough cooling down in the surf at Elliott Heads river mouth.

AFTER responding to four heat-related emergencies in one day, Bundaberg paramedics are calling for people to be more careful.

QAS Wide Bay senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly urged people to be extra vigilant under the hot weather conditions.

Of the four cases paramedics attended across Bundaberg on Friday one patient suffered heat stroke, which Mr Kelly said had the potential to be life-threatening.

"The others included heat exhaustion,” he said.

"Drink plenty of water and stay in the shade where possible.

"Keep an eye out for those especially vulnerable.”

Mr Kelly said people should put off any strenuous physical activities until it was cooler.

QAS recommends drinking water every 15-20 minutes, even if you're not thirsty.

To cool down in a heatwave: use an air conditioner if you have one, take cool showers or use wet towels & sit in front of an electric fan.

Monitor your urine output. If you're passing less than usual you're not drinking enough. Dark urine may be a sign of dehydration.

Phone 000 in emergencies.