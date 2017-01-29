32°
Bundaberg mourns inspirational Hope

29th Jan 2017 7:07 PM
TRIBUTES: There's been an outpouring of grief for Bundy mum, wife and business owner Hope Butcher.
TRIBUTES: There's been an outpouring of grief for Bundy mum, wife and business owner Hope Butcher. Contributed

Bundy mum Hope Butcher has lost her battle with cancer, slipping away peacefully while holding her daughters' hands. Here are some of your thoughts.

LOVING COUPLE: Hope and Jamie Butcher.
LOVING COUPLE: Hope and Jamie Butcher. Contributed

RIP Hope. You were a beautiful and strong lady and I was blessed to have known you. Taken too soon, you will be sadly missed. my thoughts and love go to Jamie, your daughters and family.

- Katrina Sullivan

She was such a beautiful-hearted woman, and I was blessed to have been able to know her. Taken to soon, she will be missed by so many. My thoughts and love go out to her family and, most of all, her children.

- Rebecca Cutting

How devastating. She definitely touched the hearts of many and was so incredibly inspiring. Farewell Hope, rest peacefully. Thoughts are with Jamie and your three beautiful girls.

- Monica Banks

I met Hope around September 2015. Hope always had a smile on her face. I still remember the day I met her and she told me of her condition. She held it together with a brave smile on her face. Hope was such a beautiful caring person.

- Maureen Weekes

RIP. Her daughters will never forget her as there is bound to be so many people who Hope touched that will remind them how awesome she was.

- Joanne Kenzler

It was inspiring to see Hope open her shop. My thoughts are with the family.

- Kylie Buckley

Oh wow, so devastating. I had the privilege of working with her a few years ago. What a lovely lady she is. RIP Hope.

- Bianca Testro

RIP Hope, was an honour to meet such a brave and strong lady. May you rest in peace.

- Melsie Poke

Incredibly sad. Such a strong woman who fought so hard. In my thoughts.

- Jodie Wilson

Oh no. My condolences go out to her family and friends.

- Tanya Jenness

Rip Hope. May your memory live on in the beautiful hearts of your daughters and husband. Condolences to the family.

- Kym Spiteri

This breaks my heart. She was such a strong woman. She didn't let go, she fought to the end. RIP Hope.

- Marissa Pirovano

Condolences to the family hope you are all ok in this tough time.

- Axel Anthony Mammino

Rest peacefully Hope. Much love to Jamie and the kids.

- Nay Rogers

Thinking of Jamie and the girls. Rest peacefully Hope.

- Skye Stone

RIP ... So sad such a beautiful young life, taken to soon.

- Raman Preet Chahd

RIP Hope. My thoughts are with her lovely family at this sad time.

- Cindy Smit

What a devastating story. My thoughts go to her husband and three daughters. Rest in peace, beautiful lady.

- Judy Luke

Such a sad story of a young wife and mother. Her life was taken too soon. RIP Hope!

- Fay Goody

RIP beautiful Hope. You truly were an inspiration to us all!

- Ferna Savidge

Rest in peace Hope. Thinking of your beautiful children, husband and family at this time. Much love.

- Jodie Bryant

RIP. An incredibly strong young woman. No more pain. Very sad news. Thoughts and prayers to family and friends.

- Patricia Brown

So sad such a brave n beautiful soul. Deepest sympathy to all her family RIP Hope.

- Margaret Sutton

So sorry to hear this sad news. Hope was such a beautiful girl inside and out. Rest in peace.

- Leanne Turnbull

RIP Hope. You were a beautiful person and you will be missed.

- Jessica Ward

Rip beautiful. Thoughts are with all the family and friends,

- Rebecca Leigh Sollitt

Sending love and strength to Jamie and the girls.. Heartbreaking.

- Ali Hickey

My thoughts are with Jamie and her girls. Love and peace to Hope.

- Missy Fay

THERE'S been an outpouring of grief for Bundy mum, wife and business owner Hope Butcher.

