Bundaberg market set for "steady growth” in 2017

FRESH sales data shows Bundaberg's house and unit prices have dropped significantly but the city's property leader says there is potential for steady growth over the summer.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 9.6% to $249,000 and the median unit price fell 10.2% to $260,500 in the September quarter.

The downturn over the past three months follows the region's annual median house sale price drop of 3.3% from $270,750 and the five-yearly fall of 3.6% from $281,000.

Quarterly medians were not available for each suburb because of the low turnover of properties in the three months.

However, the year-on-year statistics reveal Coral Cove has the highest price with that suburb's median sitting on $395,000.

Coral Cove's median was 4.7% lower than last year and 1.3% lower than five years ago when the median for the year was $400,000 for the suburb.

Woodgate recorded a median for the year of $390,000, Bargara hit $384,250, Kalkie's median was $376,500 and Branyan's median was $340,000.

A total of 165 Bundaberg houses changed hands in the September quarter and 28 units sold for a median of $260,500.

Bundaberg North had the most home sales with 17 properties going to new owners.

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan said the data also showed the region was "relatively stable" and it was performing better than many other Queensland centres.

Ms Allan said 2017 could see "steady growth".

"The Bundaberg region does not historically suffer as much regarding highs and lows of investment in property," Ms Allan said.

"The Bundaberg residential market is currently likely to remain very similar until end of 2017 at least.

"It could be anticipated that median price value could rise by 2% which reinforces the area's steady growth.

"Any changes to the property market are expected to be very mild compared to past peaks of 8-12 years ago."

REIQ research analyst Karina Salas said the data showed regional Queensland was "a market running in low speed".

"The mining downturn impacted heavily most of regional Queensland so the downward trend in volumes and prices is not a surprise," Ms Salas said.

- ARM NEWSDESK

SUBURBS TO WATCH

WOODGATE

Size: About 189 sq km.

Predominant age group: 55-64 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1000-$1400 a month.

Ownership: 71.6% of homes owner-occupied.

CORAL COVE

Size: About 2 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children and professionals.

Likely mortgage repayments: $2400-$3000 a month.

Ownership: 62.4% of homes owner-occupied.

BARGARA

Size: About 9 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily childless couples.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1800-$2400 a month.

Ownership: 60.6% of homes owner-occupied.

KALKIE

Size: About 9 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 76.2% of homes owner-occupied.

BRANYAN

Size: About 9 sq km.

Predominant age group: 0-14 years.

Households: Primarily couples with children.

Likely mortgage repayments: $1400-$1800 a month.

Ownership: 84.6% of homes owner-occupied.

Source: CoreLogic RP Data