Bundaberg man killed in boating accident

THE Bundaberg community is in shock following the death of 33-year-old Nathan Spoor in a boating accident in the Leichhardt River.
Mr Spoor was the owner of Bundaberg store Rise the Bakehouse.
Yesterday afternoon police found Mr Spoor's body after a land and sea search following the discovery of a boat overturned in the Leichhardt River north of Burketown on Tuesday night.
The boat had been carrying two men and was found upturned near Armraynald Station.
The second man, a 32-year-old, was flown to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being found near the overturned boat last night.
Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.
Burketown is located in far North Queensland near the Gulf of Carpentaria.