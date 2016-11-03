Bundaberg man killed in boating accident

TRAGIC DEATH: Bundaberg man Nathan Spoor has died in a boating incident in North Queensland.

THE Bundaberg community is in shock following the death of 33-year-old Nathan Spoor in a boating accident in the Leichhardt River.

Mr Spoor was the owner of Bundaberg store Rise the Bakehouse.

Yesterday afternoon police found Mr Spoor's body after a land and sea search following the discovery of a boat overturned in the Leichhardt River north of Burketown on Tuesday night.

The boat had been carrying two men and was found upturned near Armraynald Station.

The second man, a 32-year-old, was flown to Mount Isa Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being found near the overturned boat last night.

Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

Burketown is located in far North Queensland near the Gulf of Carpentaria.