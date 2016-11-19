28°
News

Bundaberg man charged after police raid home

Jim Alouat
| 19th Nov 2016 4:03 PM
Police have charged a local man after a raid conducted at an Avoca address.
Police have charged a local man after a raid conducted at an Avoca address. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG man has been charged with drugs and firearm possession after detectives carried out a raid at an Avoca home.  

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch with help from local police executed a search warrant yesterday uncovering marijuana, drug utensils, firearms and ammunition at the home.  

The 37-year-old man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing a Category H firearm and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 2.  

POLICE RAID: Drug utensils and gun ammunition obtained from a Bundaberg home.Photo Contributed
POLICE RAID: Drug utensils and gun ammunition obtained from a Bundaberg home.Photo Contributed Contributed

CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop encouraged any members of the community who have information regarding unlawful activity, to phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.  

"Police attached to the Bundaberg CIB will continue to actively target drug and property offenders within our community on an ongoing basis," he said.  

"The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities."  

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cib drugs police

Bundaberg man charged after police raid home

Bundaberg man charged after police raid home

A BUNDABERG man has been charged with drugs and firearms possession after detectives carried out a raid at an Avoca home.

Bundaberg ratepayers forked out $128 million this past year

Mayor explains asset sustainability falling below 90%

Community project helping hospital patients

DIALYSIS RELIEF: Patients at the Bundaberg Hospital Renal Unit have received a community donation of twiddle muffs.

Colourful objects offer a helping hand

Students graduate high school, get uni offers on same day

EARLY BIRDS: Bundaberg North State High School graduands Xanthe Schulte, Kiara Heiniger, Samantha Fincher, Georgia Boswyk and Brittani Fogarty (not pictured) have received early offers from the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Uni makes early offer to talented students

Local Partners

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

BUNDABERG has a new sitting magistrate with Belinda Merrin arriving in the Rum City this week.

Pensioner needs $6k in two weeks or he may go blind

VISION IMPAIRED: Charles Pocock needs urgent eye surgery or he may be left blind.

Don't won't bulk bill surgery

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, November 17

WRITE STUFF: Dads Read launches in Childers today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Tuesday, November 15

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend has been extended and now starts today.

Five things you need to know today

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

Emilia Clarke joins cast of Han Solo Star Wars film

'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke has joined the cast of the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.

Ricky Martin will have a loud wedding

Singer Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin planning a loud wedding

Chrissy Teigen experienced dark days after birth

Model Chrissy Teigen has encouraged mums to be open about postpartum depression.

Model says mums have unrealistic expectations for themselves

Express bowler Mitchell Johnson holds his fire

Mitchell Johnson.

In a season of cricket autobiographies, Johnson keeps some secrets

20 all-time greatest country music hits revealed

Patsy Cline.

Listing off classic songs

The Chefs Line gets shake-up

SBS food presenter Maeve OMeara.

The SBS favourite will have a very different look in the near future

Ewan McGregor forgives director's snub almost 20 years on

Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in T2: Trainspotting.

Trainspotting star opens up about filming the sequel

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

MODERN UNIT IN A BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED COMPLEX

16/12 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $220,000

Here is an opportunity for the keen investor or for someone just looking for a low maintenance lifestyle in a friendly complex. The security gated Regency Heights...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

CREATE YOUR OWN LIFESTYLE ON 5 ACRES

114 Matts Road, Pine Creek 4670

Residential Land 1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your ... $79,000...

1.88 HA OR 4.9 Acres of natural bushland setting, wildlife at your doorstep. The land is level at the top then slopes downhill towards the 2 dams, an old concrete...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!