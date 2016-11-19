Bundaberg man charged after police raid home

Police have charged a local man after a raid conducted at an Avoca address.

A BUNDABERG man has been charged with drugs and firearm possession after detectives carried out a raid at an Avoca home.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch with help from local police executed a search warrant yesterday uncovering marijuana, drug utensils, firearms and ammunition at the home.

The 37-year-old man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and possessing a Category H firearm and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on December 2.

POLICE RAID: Drug utensils and gun ammunition obtained from a Bundaberg home.Photo Contributed Contributed

CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop encouraged any members of the community who have information regarding unlawful activity, to phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

"Police attached to the Bundaberg CIB will continue to actively target drug and property offenders within our community on an ongoing basis," he said.

"The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities."