27°
Your Story

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

CancerCouncilQLD1
| 25th Oct 2016 1:24 PM
Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps
Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!

Mrs Oszlovits, a Jamberry Nails independent consultant, is fundraising for Cancer Council's Girls' Night In campaign through the sale of Tell Your Story nail wraps - a range created to promote breast cancer awareness.

Girls' Night In encourages locals to get their friends together for a night in of fundraising to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.

In the Wide Bay Burnett alone, more than 215 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year, and around 45 will die from these women's cancers.

Mrs Oszlovits said Jamberry Nails is donating a portion from every sheet of Tell Your Story nail wraps sold to Cancer Council and she will personally donate an additional $2 for each sheet she sells.

"I think that it is important as a small business owner to give back," she said.

"I wanted to get involved with this Jamberry Nails fundraiser because I felt it would be a great opportunity to expand my business while raising funds and awareness for women's cancers.

"Cancer affects so many Queenslanders each year. I have lost a few people close to my family to cancer and know many others whose families have also been affected by the disease.

Mrs Oszlovits said the Tell Your Story collection features a range of cute designs, including the iconic pink ribbon.

"Jamberry Nails are so simple to apply that anybody can do it," she said.

"I love how easy they make it to express your personality, while showing your support for charity."

To purchase the nail wraps, visit https://jessieosz.jamberrynails.com.au.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said Queenslanders who hosted a Girls' Night In or fundraised for the campaign made a big difference in the fight against cancer.

"Women have never needed an excuse to get together, but if ever there was one - Girls' Night In is it!" Ms Clift said.

"Girls' Night In is also an opportunity for women to get together and talk about their health.

"From sharing healthy recipes to fitness tips, checking up on cancer screening and sharing personal stories - we want women to connect over their health and wellbeing."

Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.

All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.

For more information, visit girlsnightin.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.

Topics:  bundaberg cancer cancer council queensland charity fundraiser nails nails & beauty

11 options which may be used to mitigate flooding in Bundaberg

11 options which may be used to mitigate flooding in...

MAJOR flooding of the Burnett River may be a thing of the past if any one of these 11 options, worth collectively more than $11 billion, are adopted.

Mayor launches annual festive fundraiser

SEASON OF GIVING: Santa, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and the crew launch the 2016 Christmas Appeal.

Appeal off to great start with $4000 donation

Mundubbera man caught drink driving

A MUNDUBBERA man has been charged with drink driving.

Leanne accuses LNP of trying to score cheap political points

Leanne Donaldson says South Australia's energy system is different from Qld.

Queensland's energy network is different to South Australia's

Local Partners

Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!

Runaway romance after WWII leads to 70-year marriage

PLATINUM ANNIVERSARY: Col and Mary Rice on their wedding day, November 21, 1946.

Eidsvold couple's postwar marriage stands test of time

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Workshops to show you how to bring puppets to life

STRING SECTION: Two puppet-making workshops will be held in the region.

Ever wanted to know how to make puppets?

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

Steve Irwin's final days through dad's eyes

STEVE Irwin’s father Bob has revealed the huge injury toll of the Crocodile Hunter’s adventurous life in the lead-up to his death.

Kristie doesn't mind being the third wheel in Survivor final

Kristie Bennett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

SOLO player will take on Survivor's power couple Lee and El tonight.

Scary hoping Posh and Sporty will re-join The Spice Girls

Mel B

Mel B hoping Victoria Beckham, Mel C will re-join The Spice Girls

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky crush divorce speculation

Chris Hemsworth, right, and Elsa Pataky attend the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

"Honey you still love me right?!"

REVIEW: Michael McIntyre has Brisbane in stitches

Michael McIntyre in a scene from his TV series Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow.

BRITISH comedian is in the country on his Happy and Glorious Tour.

Cliff Richard doesn't need Rod Stewart's help with legal bills

Sir Cliff Richard

"'Don't worry, I'm loaded. I won't keep you to it.' "

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Wildlife Warrior named among Australia's most beautiful women

BUNDABERGS BEST VALUE SMALL ACREAGE WITH TOWN WATER, BLOCKS FROM 3,958 M2 TO 2.7 HA

. Black Beauty Estate, Kensington 4670

Residential Land If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town ... FROM $150,000

If you are looking for a level small acreage block with town water on the city fringe ready for you to design and build your new family home, Black Beauty Estate...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $395,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $410,000

Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car accommodation, 800m2 allotment, air conditioning and a list...

REDUCED $15,000 FOR QUICK SALE

38 Alcharinjah Drive, Dalysford 4671

Residential Land 25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes ... $75,000

25 Acres or 10.65 HA Vacant land Corner Lot Just 10 minutes or 9klms drive from Gin Gin, Only 4klms to Tirroan Hotel Land has some regrowth that needs clearing...

IT&#39;S ALL DONE- READY TO MOVE IN

50 Anderson Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Situated in popular Avenell Heights central to all amenities sits this immaculate air-conditioned low set 3 bedroom brick home. The house proud owners have the...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

HUGE PRICE CUT ON PRIVATE PROPERTY - 42 ACRES - FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS

838 Moorlands Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 5 PRICE SLASHED TO...

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE BY A HUGE $46,000! If it's Privacy, and tranquility you are looking for then look no further. This fantastic property is unique in...

MUST SEE 22.7ha ONLY 16KM TO CBD

Lot 2 / 53 Fallons Rock Road, Calavos 4670

Residential Land Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons ... $275,000

Located only 16km to the CBD post office and 4.5km to Fallons Rock Reserve and the banks of the Elliott River, this private 22.7ha fenced block presents a great...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals