Bundaberg local fights back against cancer with nail wraps

Bundaberg local Jessie Oszlovits is taking on cancer through her passion for the perfect manicure!



Mrs Oszlovits, a Jamberry Nails independent consultant, is fundraising for Cancer Council's Girls' Night In campaign through the sale of Tell Your Story nail wraps - a range created to promote breast cancer awareness.



Girls' Night In encourages locals to get their friends together for a night in of fundraising to give hope to the one in six women diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime.



In the Wide Bay Burnett alone, more than 215 women will be diagnosed with breast or gynaecological cancer this year, and around 45 will die from these women's cancers.



Mrs Oszlovits said Jamberry Nails is donating a portion from every sheet of Tell Your Story nail wraps sold to Cancer Council and she will personally donate an additional $2 for each sheet she sells.



"I think that it is important as a small business owner to give back," she said.



"I wanted to get involved with this Jamberry Nails fundraiser because I felt it would be a great opportunity to expand my business while raising funds and awareness for women's cancers.



"Cancer affects so many Queenslanders each year. I have lost a few people close to my family to cancer and know many others whose families have also been affected by the disease.



Mrs Oszlovits said the Tell Your Story collection features a range of cute designs, including the iconic pink ribbon.



"Jamberry Nails are so simple to apply that anybody can do it," she said.



"I love how easy they make it to express your personality, while showing your support for charity."



To purchase the nail wraps, visit https://jessieosz.jamberrynails.com.au.



Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said Queenslanders who hosted a Girls' Night In or fundraised for the campaign made a big difference in the fight against cancer.



"Women have never needed an excuse to get together, but if ever there was one - Girls' Night In is it!" Ms Clift said.



"Girls' Night In is also an opportunity for women to get together and talk about their health.



"From sharing healthy recipes to fitness tips, checking up on cancer screening and sharing personal stories - we want women to connect over their health and wellbeing."



Cancer Council Girls' Night In aims to raise $1.4 million through 3000 hosts in Queensland in 2016.



All funds raised will be invested in vital cancer research, patient support services and prevention programs for women affected by breast and gynaecological cancers.



For more information, visit girlsnightin.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.



More information about Cancer Council Queensland is available at cancerqld.org.au or Cancer Council's 13 11 20.